Sean McDermott: This isn’t a situation where you strip it down to the studs

The Bills lost to the Chiefs on Sunday, which means they failed to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs for the third straight year and it’s led to some questions about whether sticking to the same path will lead to different results in the future.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane made it clear that they don’t plan any big swerves. While the team has a number of key players headed toward free agency and they are projected to be over the cap, Beane said they “don’t get into that window’s closed mindset” when it comes to contending in 2024.

Beane cited Josh Allen by saying he believes “in the guy we’ve got under center” and McDermott agreed with Beane when it came to the team still being positioned to succeed.

“This is not a situation where you strip it down to the studs,” McDermott said, via WIVB. “You really start with understanding the success that we’ve had and how we’ve gotten it. Then you make tweaks along the way to try and get ourselves to become world champions . . . We have not reached that ultimate goal however in terms of why we came here, and we will work tirelessly to do that.”

McDermott said the team is disappointed, but not “broken” by falling short in the postseason once again. We’ll start to find out in the coming weeks how they plan to avoid the same fate next year.