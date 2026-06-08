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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Sean McDermott visited Giants minicamp on Monday

  
Published June 8, 2026 03:51 PM

Sean McDermott has said that he’s planning on spending his 2026 speaking with people about leadership in order to grow as a coach.

While many of those visits have been with folks he didn’t know, one on Monday was a little different.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, McDermott was in New Jersey on Monday, attending Giants minicamp.

McDermott walked on the field with New York General Manager Joe Schoen, who previously worked with McDermott with the Bills.

McDermott also previously worked with now-Giants head coach John Harbaugh, as they were both assistants with the Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.

As head coach of the Bills, McDermott accumulated a 98-50 regular-season record and an 8-8 postseason record in his nine seasons.

He is likely to be one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the cycle once the calendar flips to January.