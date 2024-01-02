Sean McVay confirms he’ll be back with Rams in 2024

After the 2022 season, Sean McVay took a few days to contemplate his future before informing the Rams that he would return as their head coach for 2023.

Not that there was much question about it, but there won’t be a need for any such time this January.

In Monday’s edition of the Rams’ in-house Coach McVay Show, McVay confirmed that he’ll be with Los Angeles in 2024.

“That I can promise you,” McVay said, via J.B. Long of the team’s website.

The topic came up as part of a discussion about McVay getting closer to becoming the team’s all-time leader in wins as a head coach. John Robinson currently holds that mark with 75 victories in 143 games. McVay is just six behind at 69 wins in 114 games. If the Rams stay healthy next year, it’s highly likely he’ll eclipse that mark based on Los Angeles’ track record in his tenure.

McVay already has the most postseason victories in team history with a 7-3 record. The Rams will try to add to that win column in the Wild Card round after clinching a playoff berth over the weekend.