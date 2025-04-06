Sean McVay: I haven’t done a good enough job utilizing Tutu Atwell

The release of Cooper Kupp and signing of Davante Adams have been the headline moves for the Rams wide receiver group this offseason, but they aren’t the only moves the team has made.

They also re-signed Tutu Atwell to a one-year deal last month. That came as a surprise to some fans because Atwell played under 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps last season and he’s caught just 99 passes over his four years with the team.

While speaking to reporters at the league meetings last month, head coach Sean McVay noted that Atwell was very productive when Kupp and Puka Nacua were out during the 2024 season and said that he has not “done a good enough job of utilizing him” when there are a full set of options available. McVay said he is planning to change that this season.

“When you look at the times when he’s been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he’s delivered, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of that ascension,” McVay said. “He’s going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets where, when he’s been on the field, he’s done a really good job. And like I said, if you project that over the course of 17 games, and hopefully you’re in the right to play afterwards, I think that’s going to be something that’s well worth the investment we made in him.”

If Atwell can break out in 2025, he’ll be in good position to land a multi-year deal with the Rams or someone else in next year’s free agent market.