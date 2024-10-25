Sean McVay: I’m glad Cooper Kupp is back with us and I expect it to stay that way

With the trade deadline coming soon, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was the subject of rumors over the course of the week.

While Kupp said he was aware of them, he wanted to let them be in the background.

Head coach Sean McVay was asked about those rumors after Thursday night’s 30-20 victory over the Vikings and pushed back on the notion that Kupp could be headed elsewhere.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you: Teams reached out,” McVay said. “Some of the things I’ve seen out there — they’re just not true. We’ve addressed that with those individuals. Teams have called about him and we let him know what the dialogue was there. And then there’s a lot of stuff out there where there’s not a lot of accountability to the reports. And that’s unfortunate.”

Now at 3-4, the Rams are still in the division race. The Seahawks are currently leading the NFC West with a 4-3 record and Los Angeles will play at Seattle in Week 9.

But either way, McVay said he’s not thinking about potential trades.

“I think about coaching our team,” McVay said, adding that much of what’s been out there has just been speculation. “We’re an inside-out organization. I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and that’s what I expect to stay that way.”

In his first game since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, Kupp caught five passes for 51 yards with a touchdown in Los Angeles’ victory over Minnesota.