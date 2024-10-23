Cooper Kupp on trade speculation: I’m aware of it, but I’m going to be where my feet are

Cooper Kupp is set to return to the field Thursday night, but the question is whether it will be his final game with the Rams.

The Rams reportedly have spoken to multiple teams about trading Kupp.

Kupp said Tuesday that the Rams have not spoken to him or his representatives about the possibility of trading him.

“Nothing really,” Kupp said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “It’s that time of the year, there’s going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff as much as I can be in the background.”

Kupp has heard the trade chatter, but knows he has no control over the Rams’ decision.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I’m going to be where my feet are,” Kupp said. “That’s all I know. I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. For 7 1/2 years, I’ve been an LA Ram, and I’ve taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outside of that, I’ve got to control what I can control and right now that means being the best LA Ram that I can be.”

Kupp was the NFL’s offensive player of the year for the 2021 season after leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He has played 23 games since, making a total of 152 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns.