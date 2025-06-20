Sean McVay on Davante Adams feeling rejuvenated: “That’s what you want”

Wide receiver Davante Adams has spoken positively about the Rams since joining the club on a two-year deal this offseason, recently saying he feels “rejuvenated” with Los Angeles.

Hearing Adams say that landed well with head coach Sean McVay.

“It’s so cool, and that’s what you want,” McVay said in an interview with J.B. Long of the team’s website. “I think we talk about it as coaches all the time, ‘How do we make sure these guys leave excited about coming back the next day? How do we cultivate an atmosphere and environment that, hey, it’s hard — it’s hard work, and to be able to do special things that are worthwhile, it doesn’t mean that it’s always easy. But it can be enjoyable in the midst of that.’

“So, we’re always trying to strike that balance of urgency and enjoyment. For Davante to say that, that means the world to me because of the respect and admiration I have for him as a person, as a player. Really glad that he’s in our locker room. He’s made a tremendous impact already. And I think he feels appreciated, and I know the guys feel appreciated by the way that he moves, the way that he’s pouring into guys, and just being a great teammate himself.”

Adams, 32, split last season between the Raiders and Jets, finishing with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He’s reached at least 1,000 yards in every season since 2020 and six of the last seven years — narrowly missing out on eclipsing the mark in 2019 with 997 yards.