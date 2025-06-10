 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams feels rejuvenated: Joining Rams was “exactly what I needed”

  
Published June 10, 2025 07:29 PM

After eight seasons in Green Bay, Davante Adams now is on his third team in four seasons. Adams said Tuesday he feels “rejuvenated” after signing with the Rams this offseason.

“I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building,” Adams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And everybody’s in a good mood. It’s not like a dark cloud over the building. And I’ve experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams has spent most of his career playing with Aaron Rodgers aside from the two-plus seasons he was in Vegas. But Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers this week, months after Adams signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams after his release from the Jets.

Adams compared the Rams to a “college-type camaraderie.”

“It’s just about ball. It’s no other BS,” Adams said. “And [they’ve] got a really good quarterback in here. Got a really good young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they’re still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I’m in the right place.”

Adams has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, but he did have another 1,000-yard season and scored eight touchdowns in 2024. He has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.