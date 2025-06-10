Davante Adams feels rejuvenated: Joining Rams was “exactly what I needed”

After eight seasons in Green Bay, Davante Adams now is on his third team in four seasons. Adams said Tuesday he feels “rejuvenated” after signing with the Rams this offseason.

“I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building,” Adams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And everybody’s in a good mood. It’s not like a dark cloud over the building. And I’ve experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams has spent most of his career playing with Aaron Rodgers aside from the two-plus seasons he was in Vegas. But Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers this week, months after Adams signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams after his release from the Jets.

Adams compared the Rams to a “college-type camaraderie.”

“It’s just about ball. It’s no other BS,” Adams said. “And [they’ve] got a really good quarterback in here. Got a really good young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they’re still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I’m in the right place.”

Adams has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, but he did have another 1,000-yard season and scored eight touchdowns in 2024. He has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.