Sean McVay: Puka Nacua day-to-day with ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 7

While Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars, he’s not going to be out for too long.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Nacua is day-to-day with his ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Ravens. McVay noted he’s encouraged by Nacua’s scans and that it is not considered a long-term injury.

McVay noted that Nacua’s status is still uncertain for the Week 7 matchup against the Jaguars.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Nacua’s status is in doubt for the matchup, particularly with the Rams having a Week 8 bye following their trip to London.

Nacua currently leads the league with 54 catches. He’s tallied 616 receiving yards with two touchdowns, plus three carries for 52 yards with a TD.

McVay also noted that running back Blake Corum is considered day-to-day with his ankle injury. Plus, Tutu Atwell is on track to return from his hamstring injury in Week 7 after he did not play on Sunday.