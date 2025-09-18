Sean McVay: Saquon Barkley is so damn dynamic, so explosive

In two games against the Rams last year — one in the regular season, one in the playoffs — Eagles running back Saquon Barkley totaled 460 rushing yards and 534 yards from scrimmage.

Barkley was a force in both contests, first scoring touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards when Philadelphia beat Los Angeles 37-20 in November. Then Barkley ran the Eagles to the NFC Championship Game with 62- and 78-yard touchdowns against the Rams in January.

In his Wednesday press conference, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay was asked what will be key to preventing those kinds of explosive runs when the Rams play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.

“You don’t want to allow him vertical seams,” McVay said. “He’s so damn dynamic. He’s so explosive. If he gets a vertical seam and he gets clean to the second and third levels, he’s as special of a slash runner as there is. He’s so explosive because of the speed and the ability to finish. I think he’s really good in close quarters. You see why he had more production, when you look at his season combined, than there ever was in the history of this league. He was excellent.

“He obviously did a lot of great things against us in both games that he played. Like it always will be, it’s going to be a big emphasis on playing 11 as one, and being able to swarm to the football. Easier said than done, but I know our guys are excited.”

Barkley was limited to 60 yards rushing with a touchdown in Philadelphia’s season-opening victory and 88 yards with a TD in last week’s win over Kansas City.