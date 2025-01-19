Saquon Barkley runs Philly to NFC Championship Game, Eagles beat Rams 28-22

The NFC Championship Game is headed back to Philadelphia.

With snowy conditions that picked up throughout the second half, the Eagles were able to use their home-field advantage against a team from Southern California and win 28-22.

Los Angeles gave the Eagles all they could handle, getting down to the Philadelphia 13-yard line on their final drive. But a sack on third-and-2 moved the Rams back to fourth-and-11, and Matthew Stafford’s final pass to Puka Nacua was off-target and incomplete.

Running back Saquon Barkley continued his terrific year, rushing for 205 yards to lead his club to victory. After rushing for two long touchdowns in the regular-season matchup between the two teams, Barkley went in for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had a 78-yard score in the fourth quarter to help seal it.

In two games against the Rams this year, Barkley totaled 460 rushing yards and 534 yards from scrimmage.

Los Angeles’ defense had sacked Jalen Hurts for a safety late in the third quarter, making the score 16-15, Philadelphia. But on the Rams’ ensuing drive, Kyren Williams fumbled to halt all momentum.

Jalen Carter had the forced fumble that time, also finishing with 2.0 sacks in the game.

The Eagles scored a 23-yard field goal off of that fumble. Then Matthew Stafford was strip-sacked, leading to a 37-yard field goal with 6:18 left, making the score 22-15.

But after a three-and-out, Barkley dashed through the snow for a one-play drive that helped put the game out of reach.

While the Rams scored quickly with Stafford’s 4-yard pass to Colby Parkinson and got the ball back ahead of the two-minute warning, they weren’t able to get in the end zone again.

The Rams became the first team in postseason history to have at least seven sacks in two consecutive games. After taking down Sam Darnold nine times on Monday night, the Rams sacked Hurts seven times on Sunday.

Jared Verse — who drew headlines with his comments about Eagles fans — had 2.0 of those sacks on Hurts.

Hurts finished the game 15-of-20 passing for 128 yards. He also had 70 yards rushing with a 44-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

But as it’s been all season, Barkley was the star for the Eagles, as he had 232 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 30 touches.

On the other side, Stafford finished 26-of-44 for 324 yards with two touchdowns and a lost fumble. Stafford continued his streak of throwing for at least two TDs in every postseason game he’s played for Los Angeles.

Puka Nacua caught six passes for 97 yards. Williams had 106 yards in 19 carries with a lost fumble.

The Eagles will host the Commanders for the right to go to Super Bowl LIX next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.