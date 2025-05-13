 Skip navigation
Eagles will visit Packers on Monday night in Week 10

  
May 13, 2025

Three games from the Eagles’ 2025 schedule were revealed on Monday and a fourth was announced on Tuesday morning.

A trip to Green Bay to face the Packers will be on tap in Week 10. The game will be on Monday night and will be broadcast on both ESPN and ABC.

The Eagles beat the Packers in Brazil to kick off the 2024 season and they ended the Packers’ season in the wild card round of the playoffs, but the chance to exact some revenge is not going to be the only storyline for this matchup.

The Packers proposed the tush push ban this offseason and there is expected to be further discussion of it at the next league meetings. If there is a ban put in place, it will add another bit of intrigue to a matchup with the team that has been nearly unstoppable on the play over the last three seasons.

Philadelphia will open the season at home against the Cowboys and they’ll host the Bears on Black Friday before a Week 16 Saturday date with the Commanders in Washington. The Packers will be in Chicago on the same day as that NFC East matchup.