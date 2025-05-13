Report: Asante Samuel Jr. visited Saints, isn’t expected to sign before July checkup on neck

It looks like cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is going to wait a little longer before finding a team for the 2025 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Samuel visited the Saints on Monday, but that his current plan is for him to wait until the summer before deciding on a plan for the season. He is set for an early July checkup on his neck after having surgery in April.

Samuel was limited to four games during the 2024 season with what he described as a stinger that exacerbated a preexisting condition. Samuel said he did not think it would keep him from playing again, but it remains to be seen what will happen in the fall.

Samuel was a 2021 second-round pick of the Chargers and he had 176 tackles, six interceptions, 37 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery while starting 47 of the 50 regular season games he played for the AFC West team.