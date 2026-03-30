Sean McVay: Trent McDuffie changes the math in our favor

The Rams’ offseason got a jolt at the start when quarterback Matthew Stafford announced he’d return for the 2026 season while accepting the MVP award for 2025 and his decision meant the team’s window for winning a championship remains open.

A move to open it even wider came earlier this month when the Rams sent four draft picks, including their 2026 first-round selection, to the Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie. It’s reminiscent of the kind of all-in moves the Rams made before winning Super Bowl LVI and Rams head coach Sean McVay told Steve Wyche of NFL Media why the cornerback fit the team’s current situation.

“He’s got the ability to play field, boundary, star, he can play the dime spot if you wanted him to,” McVay said. “What he does do is he allows us to be able to move the hard downs around, be able to change the math in our favor. The more I get to know him, every time I talk to him I just leave that conversation feeling better about myself just because of the way that he is, and I’m excited to be able to work with him.”

McDuffie is headed into his fifth season, so he could impact the Rams beyond when Stafford remains on the roster but it seems clear that maximizing the team’s chances of winning now was the main argument for making the deal with Kansas City.