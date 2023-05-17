Sean Murphy-Bunting: Titans are doing things other teams aren’t doing this time of year

The Titans released a video of their players going through an intense sled pushing workout as part of the voluntary offseason program, and newcomer Sean Murphy-Bunting says that’s not the type of work most teams are doing at this time of year.

Murphy-Bunting, a five-year veteran who signed with the Titans in March, said he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. every day knowing he’s going to be putting in serious work.

“We do things a lot of other teams in the league aren’t doing at this time,” Murphy-Bunting told the Tennessean. “We’re pushing sleds on Monday. That was a curveball.”

After earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021, the Titans were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2022, going 7-10 and missing the playoffs. They’re hoping that hard work in the spring pays off in the fall.