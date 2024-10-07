Sean Payton, Bo Nix joke about heated exchange during Denver’s 34-18 win

During the third quarter of Denver’s eventual 34-18 victory of Las Vegas, the Fox broadcast caught head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix having a heated exchange on the sideline.

It happened in the third quarter after a Nix pass was not caught by receiver Troy Franklin.

When asked about it, Nix initially joked, “He turned and looked at me and said, ‘I love you,’ and I turned to him and said, ‘I love you back.’”

In reality, the discussion appears to have stemmed from Nix flipping the play that ended up as an incompletion to Franklin.

“It was a single play,” Nix said. “We had it flipped. He wanted it to the boundary, and we just kind of got confused there in the huddle. So I tried to get things right. We ended up having it, had a chance and I overthrew it, but that’s a part of the game sometimes. With the huddle operation sometimes you just have to make the most of guys, how it is with the play clock moving. You just make the most of it, and fortunately it didn’t bite us.”

Payton also joked when he was initially asked about the exchange, referencing a 1986 classic.

“It is part of the deal,” Payton said. “There is still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we have to get rid of. I’m talking about Bo. I love him to death and sometimes it is my love language.”

And what does he mean by Ferris Bueller?

“It is just funny. Ferris is kind of quirky and doing his own thing once in a while,” Payton said. “There are times where you send something in, and I do not want it flipped. It gets flipped, but it is all good. He works his tail off. I am that way. It just is what it is.”

Though Nix was born 14 years after that movie was released, he said he’s seen it.

“I think it’s funny,” Nix said. “That literally I think explains the situation. We’re just out there with great competitive intensity and fire. We can have those conversations and move right back along and score another few touchdowns. It doesn’t bother us.”

Nix finished Sunday’s game 19-of-27 for 206 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 9 yards with a TD.