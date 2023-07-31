 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
nbc_nfl_rookies_gameshow_230731.jpg
What game show would NFL rookies win?
nbc_nfl_rookies_maddenrating_230731.jpg
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bronnyhealth_230731.jpg
Shedding light on heart issues and athletes
nbc_nfl_rookies_gameshow_230731.jpg
What game show would NFL rookies win?
nbc_nfl_rookies_maddenrating_230731.jpg
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton declines to respond to Aaron Rodgers

  
Published July 31, 2023 06:39 PM

Well, it’s over.

On Sunday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had plenty to say about the things Broncos coach Sean Payton said about former Broncos coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. On Monday, Payton was asked to respond.

“No,” Payton said, “we’re past it.”

On Friday, a day after the remarks surfaced, Payton expressed “regret” for his fiery remarks about Hackett, and Payton called them a “mistake.” Among other things, Payton said Hackett might have done one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history last season, his only year with the Broncos.

Payton’s decision to say no more takes nothing away from the Week Five game between the two teams, which surely will be preceded by a full recap of the back and forth that haas transformed an otherwise ho-hum contest into must-see TV.