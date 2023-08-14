Sean Payton embraces his status as only NFL coach with a Jordan Brand deal

Former Saints coach Sean Payton has brought his own unique coaching style to Denver. He has also brought along his exclusive Jordan Brand shoe deal.

Via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post, Payton isn’t bashful about showing off shoes that aren’t available to be purchased.

“He brags about it a little bit, [saying] ‘You haven’t seen these in stores yet,’” cornerback Pat Surtain II told McFadden. “Every day he’s showing off new shoes.”

Payton rarely wears the same pair twice.

It all happened because Michael Jordan personally noticed Payton wearing Jordan Brand shoes. “He said, ‘I noticed you are always wearing Jordan 11s, and I’m going to make you the first Jordan Brand coach,’” Payton told McFadden. “I said, ‘That sounds good.’”

Before long, Payton was officially part of the Jordan Brand — and he was constantly getting new shoes.

“Fortunately for me, my son wears the same size because I can’t possibly wear all these shoes,” Payton said.

McFadden adds that Payton will have a new pair of Jordans in Broncos colors this season. It’s exclusive to Payton, and it won’t be sold in stores.