Sean Payton has cataracts removed, allowing him to see his play sheet again

  
Published June 11, 2024 09:16 PM

Sean Payton did something Tuesday he had never done: He wore sunglasses at practice.

Payton had cataract surgery on his left eye last Thursday and will have cataract surgery on his right eye Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

First day ever wearing sunglasses coaching,’’ Payton, 60, told Klis. “Waiting for the [Bill] Parcells phone call [to call him a wimp].”

Not wearing sunglasses explains the cataracts.

Payton revealed at his season-ending news conference that he was going to get his eyes fixed in the offseason after calling the wrong play on his play sheet once during the 2023 season.

“That was embarrassing,” Payton said on Jan. 9.

Now if only the Broncos can get their future so bright that Payton has to wear shades.