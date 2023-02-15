 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Sean Payton hires Saints assistant Declan Doyle as Broncos' tight ends coach

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:13 AM
New Denver head coach Sean Payton is hiring an assistant who previously worked for him in New Orleans.

Payton has hired Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle as the Broncos’ tight ends coach, according to multiple reports.

Payton hired Doyle on the Saints’ coaching staff in 2019, and Doyle remained in New Orleans through last season.

The Broncos’ staff still has several roles needing to be filled, and Payton will likely be busy this week rounding out his new staff.