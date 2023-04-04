 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: Samaje Perine an important piece for us

  
Published April 4, 2023 04:34 AM
nbc_csu_robinson1_230403
April 3, 2023 12:29 PM
Chris Simms reveals that Texas' Bijan Robinson is his top-ranked running back in the 2023 NFL Draft because he has the complete package with his size and the way he runs, cuts and re-accelerates.

After running back Samaje Perine signed with the Broncos last month, he said that he was drawn to the team because of what head coach Sean Payton “wants to do with me, personally, and what he wants to do as an offense.”

Payton took some time to share the pitch that he delivered to Perine at last week’s league meetings. With Javonte Williams coming off of a torn ACL and LCL, Payton said that the Broncos were interested in Perine because of his ability to handle every role the team is looking for in a running back.

“I see position flex,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of USA Today. “If you really watch Perine and study the tape, you see him on early downs, and you see him playing third down. He’s a really good receiver. Obviously, he could block the blitz. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s built to last. That was an important piece for us knowing the injury that we’re dealing with. He was really important.”

Payton often used multiple backs when he was the Saints head coach and the team could bring in more help in order to fully cover themselves until Williams is healthy, but it looks like we’ll see plenty of Perine regardless of who else is available in the backfield.