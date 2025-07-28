Sean Payton says Broncos are close to contract agreement with Courtland Sutton

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said this offseason that he was optimistic that talks with the team would result in a new contract and it looks like an agreement may be imminent.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters at a Monday press conference that the Broncos and Sutton are close to reaching a deal. Sutton has been practicing in camp, but has not been doing team drills as the two sides try to hammer out a contract.

Sutton is currently set to make $14.1 million in the final year of a four-year contract extension he signed in 2021.

Sutton had a career-best 81 catches last season and turned them into 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns to help the Broncos get to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50.