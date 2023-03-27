 Skip navigation
Sean Payton won’t talk about Russell Wilson’s knee surgery

  
Published March 27, 2023 09:17 AM
March 27, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how much they believe Sean Payton will hold onto Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and discuss how Russell Wilson factors into the decision.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery . Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked about the reported surgery during the league meetings in Arizona.

Payton had very little to say.

“Injury-wise, I’ll keep you posted,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “That’s something we’re probably not going to talk about , probably ever.”

It’s something they’re not required to talk about. They’re only required to issue practice reports in advance of every game.

And that only happens on the Wednesday before the regular-season opener.

So, no, they don’t have to tell us about Wilson’s knee surgery. And if they don’t have to tell us, they shouldn’t.