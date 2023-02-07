Sean Payton’s goal is to win a Super Bowl with two different teams

Three coaches won multiple Super Bowls with multiple quarterbacks, including Sean Payton’s mentor, Bill Parcells. But no head coach in the history of the game has won a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson and now Sean Payton have a chance at history.

Payton, who accepted the Broncos’ head coaching job last week, led the Saints to their Super Bowl victory in 2009. He takes over a franchise that has won three.

“No coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams. Here we are in 2023, it’s never happened ,” Payton told Mike Klis of 9News.

Don Shula, Parcells, Dick Vermeil, Mike Holmgren and Andy Reid won a Super Bowl with one team and lost a Super Bowl with another. Dan Reeves lost Super Bowls with two teams.

“But no one has won a Super Bowl with two different teams,’’ Payton said. “I like those kind of things.”

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons before taking last season off. He could have been the Saints’ Tom Landry or Chuck Noll -- a coach who stayed in the same job more than two decades -- but instead now has moved on to Denver to try to make a different kind of history.

“Honestly, I didn’t see my whole career being in one NFL team,’’ Payton said. “Now, I didn’t see myself hopping around like Parcells did with three or four head coaching jobs. Someone who has been pretty influential for me. But I didn’t see it like that but I did see at some point working with another club.”