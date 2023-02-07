 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton’s goal is to win a Super Bowl with two different teams

  
Published February 6, 2023 08:19 PM
nbc_pft_paytononwilson_230602
February 6, 2023 03:01 PM
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson’s performance team won’t have access to the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why this is exactly what the QB needs.

Three coaches won multiple Super Bowls with multiple quarterbacks, including Sean Payton’s mentor, Bill Parcells. But no head coach in the history of the game has won a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson and now Sean Payton have a chance at history.

Payton, who accepted the Broncos’ head coaching job last week, led the Saints to their Super Bowl victory in 2009. He takes over a franchise that has won three.

“No coach has ever won a Super Bowl with two different teams. Here we are in 2023, it’s never happened ,” Payton told Mike Klis of 9News.

Don Shula, Parcells, Dick Vermeil, Mike Holmgren and Andy Reid won a Super Bowl with one team and lost a Super Bowl with another. Dan Reeves lost Super Bowls with two teams.

“But no one has won a Super Bowl with two different teams,’’ Payton said. “I like those kind of things.”

Payton coached the Saints for 15 seasons before taking last season off. He could have been the Saints’ Tom Landry or Chuck Noll -- a coach who stayed in the same job more than two decades -- but instead now has moved on to Denver to try to make a different kind of history.

“Honestly, I didn’t see my whole career being in one NFL team,’’ Payton said. “Now, I didn’t see myself hopping around like Parcells did with three or four head coaching jobs. Someone who has been pretty influential for me. But I didn’t see it like that but I did see at some point working with another club.”