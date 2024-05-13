 Skip navigation
Seattle signs three 2024 draft picks to rookie deals

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:42 PM

The Seahawks have taken care of some important business with a few more of their draftees.

Seattle announced on Monday that the team has signed three 2024 d4raft picks to their rookie contracts: fifth-round cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, sixth-round guard Sataoa Laumea, and sixth-round cornerback D.J. James.

Seattle now has four of its eight draft picks under contract, with third-round guard Christian Haynes, fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight, fourth-round tight end AJ Banner, and sixth-round offensive tackle Michael Jerrell remaining unsigned.

The Seahawks previously signed first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy to his rookie deal. He was selected at No. 16 overall.