Sebastian Joseph-Day wants Chargers to take motivation from their playoff loss

  
Published April 7, 2023 06:54 AM
nbc_pft_austinekeler_230406
April 6, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Austin Ekeler is an example of why it can be beneficial for teams to grant players permission to seek a trade.

The Chargers’ 2022 season ended in painful fashion.

After taking a 27-0 lead over the Jaguars in the Wild Card round, the Chargers failed to put their opponents away and wound up losing 31-30 to end their first postseason trip since 2018. Moving past that loss was a topic of conversation when defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day appeared on NFL Network Friday.

Joseph-Day recalled losing to the Packers while he was playing for the Rams — Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was their defensive coordinator at the time — in the playoffs after the 2020 season and noted that the Rams turned around to win the Super Bowl the next year.

“It stings,” Joseph-Day said. “I always try to use it as motivation . I look at it in this perspective — In 2020, when we had the number one defense with Brandon Staley, we lost in kind of that tough fashion to Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. So, I kind of look at it like that, you know? We got our taste of playoffs. We all got to experience it. The team was young. And also it was so new. It’s one thing when you have the team but really good players. But it’s also another thing putting it all together. I think that experience, we’ve got to put it all together, and we have another shot like 2020.”

Comparisons to that Rams team aren’t exact as the Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford after that loss and then added the likes of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. during the season. The Chargers have not made any momentous moves this offseason, but Joseph-Day is hoping that the rebound is otherwise a similar one for Los Angeles’ other team.