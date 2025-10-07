 Skip navigation
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds are intriguing
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel

Seventeen games with go-ahead score in final minute of regulation through Week 5 is most since 1970

  
Published October 7, 2025 09:06 AM

Monday night’s Jaguars win it into a trend of big comebacks in Week 5 and it also fit into a larger trend for the 2025 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that it was also the 17th game to feature a go-ahead score in the final minute of regulation. That’s the most through the first five weeks of a season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Four of those scores have been made by the Buccaneers, including Chase McLaughlin’s game-winning field goal in Sunday’s 38-35 road win in Seattle. They are the first team to have their first four wins of a season come on scores in the final minute of regulation.

Between the double-digit comebacks and late fireworks, the early theme of the 2025 season seems to be that few leads are safe in the NFL.