NFL had six double-digit comebacks in one week for first time since 2013

The Jaguars’ comeback win on Monday night felt improbable, but it fit right in with the rest of Week 5’s action.

They fell behind 14-0 in the first half of the game before rallying back to take the lead in the third quarter and ultimately pulling out the win in the final seconds. That made them the sixth team to come back from a double-digit deficit to win this week.

According to the Associated Press, it is the sixth time in NFL history with such a six-pack of games. The last time it happened was in 2013.

The Broncos, Titans, Saints, Panthers, and Commanders were the other teams to come back from being down at least 10 points in Week 6.