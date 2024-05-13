 Skip navigation
Seventh-round TE Devin Culp signs rookie deal with Bucs

  
Published May 13, 2024 04:43 PM

Seventh-round draft pick Devin Culp signed his four-year rookie deal with the Buccaneers on Monday, the team announced.

The tight end is the third of the team’s seven draft picks to sign. Fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein also are under contract.

First-round center Graham Barton, second-round outside linebacker Chris Braswell, third-round safety Tykee Smith and third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan remain unsigned.

Culp caught 66 passes for 711 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Washington.

At the Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, third-fastest among all players who weighed at least 230 pounds.

“I liked his toughness, liked his speed and athletic ability,” Bucs tight ends coach Justin Peelle said, via Scott Smith of the team website. “The one thing that really showed up is that he fought you on every play. There were times that he was going up against bigger guys, but he came out of his shoes and he was trying to fight you. He does a nice job with the ball in his hands. He’s got some nice contact balance.”