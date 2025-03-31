Shane Steichen: It’s a fresh start for Daniel Jones, we’re excited to have him

The Colts signed Daniel Jones earlier this month, setting up a competition between him and 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

At the annual league meeting on Monday, head coach Shane Steichen mentioned several things he likes about what Jones brings to the club.

“I think if you look at his skillset, obviously he can run the football with the zone-read game,” Steichen said. ”Obviously, he can throw the football as well — career completion percentage is 64 percent, which is pretty good. Has had some production, won a playoff game, high football IQ — really high football IQ — which is really good.

“So it’ll be exciting and it’ll be a good competition between him and Anthony moving forward.”

Jones, 27, had a solid year for the Giants in 2022, leading the club to a postseason berth and a playoff victory over the Vikings. But the Giants went 3-13 in his 16 starts over the last two years, which led the team to release the 2019 No. 6 overall pick.

“Obviously, he had that really good year in ’22, and for whatever reason the last two years didn’t go as planned, how he would like,” Steichen said. “But obviously, a fresh start for him coming into our building. So, [we’re] excited to have him.”

Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes in 10 games last season for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He appeared in 70 games with 69 starts for the Giants over the last six seasons, completing 64.1 percent of his career passes for 14,582 yards with 70 touchdowns and 47 picks. He’s also rushed for 2,179 career yards with 15 TDs.

