Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor is the best back in the league right now

  
Published October 20, 2025 07:11 AM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has taken a liking to scoring touchdowns in bunches this season.

Taylor ran for three scores in Sunday’s 38-24 road win over the Chargers and that marks the third time in seven weeks that he has scored three touchdowns in a game. Taylor joins Jim Brown, Priest Holmes, and Derrick Henry as the only players to accomplish that feat and Taylor also leads the league in rushing yards with 697 for the year.

All of that led head coach Shane Steichen to make a strong statement about Taylor’s place in the running back hierarchy.

“He’s the best back in the league right now,” Steichen said, via the team’s website. “There’s no doubt.”

The 49ers might quibble with that after watching Christian McCaffrey carry them to a win on Sunday night, but no one should expect Steichen to apologize about tooting the horn for a player who is pushing his team toward the playoffs.