Shane Steichen on Lamar Jackson: We’re focused on the draft and players in our building

Colts coach Shane Steichen poured cold water today on talk that his team is considering signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet.

Asked about Jackson, Steichen replied that the Colts’ focus right now is on the players who are already on the team, and the players available to them in the draft.

“We’re focused on the draft and focused on the players that are in the building right now,” Steichen said.

The quarterbacks in the building for the Colts right now are Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. They also might draft a quarterback with the fourth overall pick.

If the Colts don’t draft a quarterback, that will increase the speculation that they could try to land Jackson. But for now, it appears that making a run at Jackson is not in the Colts’ plans.