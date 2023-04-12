 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen on Lamar Jackson: We’re focused on the draft and players in our building

  
Published April 12, 2023 11:32 AM
nbc_pft_lamarlandingspots_230328
March 28, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the current favorites for where Lamar Jackson could be traded, and question why there’s been “crickets” across the board.

Colts coach Shane Steichen poured cold water today on talk that his team is considering signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet.

Asked about Jackson, Steichen replied that the Colts’ focus right now is on the players who are already on the team, and the players available to them in the draft.

“We’re focused on the draft and focused on the players that are in the building right now,” Steichen said.

The quarterbacks in the building for the Colts right now are Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. They also might draft a quarterback with the fourth overall pick.

If the Colts don’t draft a quarterback, that will increase the speculation that they could try to land Jackson. But for now, it appears that making a run at Jackson is not in the Colts’ plans.