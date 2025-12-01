 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: Sauce Gardner will miss time, but is not expected to land on IR

  
Published December 1, 2025 02:56 PM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had a positive update on cornerback Sauce Gardner during his Monday news conference.

Via multiple reporters, Steichen noted that Gardner’s injury is only to his calf and the cornerback did not damage his Achilles.

While there is not yet an exact timetable for Gardner’s return, the Colts are not currently considering placing Gardner on injured reserve.

That implies Gardner should return within the next four weeks.

Gardner, 25, was traded from the Jets to the Colts earlier this season. In three games with Indianapolis, he’s recorded 13 total tackles with two passes defensed.