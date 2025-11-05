 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Sauce Gardner’s resume speaks for itself

  
Published November 5, 2025 11:48 AM

The Colts made a big move by trading for cornerback Sauce Gardner on Tuesday.

In his Wednesday press conference, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that he’s happy to have the cornerback aboard.

“Obviously, really excited about adding Sauce Gardner to our football team,” Steichen said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “His resume speaks for itself — Pro Bowler, All-Pro. So, to get a guy in the building like that, it just elevates everybody around us. So really excited to add him.”

While Gardner is in concussion protocol and missed the team’s Week 8 win over the Bengals before the Week 9 bye, Steichen noted Gardner is set to practice on Wednesday. If he clears protocol, then he will play Sunday when the Colts take on the Falcons in Berlin.

Gardner has recorded 20 total tackles and six passes defensed in his seven games so far in 2025.