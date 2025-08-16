 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen “very close” to deciding on Colts’ starting quarterback

  
Published August 16, 2025 05:01 PM

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said this week that he wants to make a decision about the team’s starting quarterback sooner rather than later and it looks like that has a good chance of happening.

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson both saw action in Saturday’s game against the Packers and both players avoided injury during their time in the lineup. After the game, Steichen said in a press conference, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, that he is “very close” to making his choice between the two players.

Jones started Saturday’s game and played two series before giving way to Richardson, who started the opener but had to leave after a handful of snaps due to a dislocated pinkie.

Jones was 7-of-11 for 101 yards with one of his incompletions coming on a third down inside the Packers’ 10-yard-line on the second offensive possession. That led the Colts to settle for a field goal before Richardson entered the game. He was 6-of-11 for 73 yards and he ran once for nine yards while driving the Colts to 10 second quarter points.

Once Steichen announces his decision, the Colts can turn their focus to getting the starter ready for Week 1 against the Dolphins and it seems like they won’t have to wait too much longer to take that step.