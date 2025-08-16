Shane Steichen “very close” to deciding on Colts’ starting quarterback

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said this week that he wants to make a decision about the team’s starting quarterback sooner rather than later and it looks like that has a good chance of happening.

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson both saw action in Saturday’s game against the Packers and both players avoided injury during their time in the lineup. After the game, Steichen said in a press conference, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com, that he is “very close” to making his choice between the two players.

Jones started Saturday’s game and played two series before giving way to Richardson, who started the opener but had to leave after a handful of snaps due to a dislocated pinkie.

Jones was 7-of-11 for 101 yards with one of his incompletions coming on a third down inside the Packers’ 10-yard-line on the second offensive possession. That led the Colts to settle for a field goal before Richardson entered the game. He was 6-of-11 for 73 yards and he ran once for nine yards while driving the Colts to 10 second quarter points.

Once Steichen announces his decision, the Colts can turn their focus to getting the starter ready for Week 1 against the Dolphins and it seems like they won’t have to wait too much longer to take that step.