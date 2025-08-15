 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen on QB decision: Sooner rather than later would be nice

  
Published August 15, 2025 09:00 AM

Whether someone wins the job or not, we’re getting closer to the point when the Colts will name their starting quarterback.

The team wrapped up training camp with Thursday’s practice and there’s been no sign of a clear leader in the competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Practice reps between the two players have been about even throughout the summer and the same should be true of preseason game action assuming no one gets injured in this Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Jones will start that game and the plan is for him to play a couple series before Richardson handles the rest of the first half. Head coach Shane Steichen didn’t say a decision would come after that game, but he did make it sound like he’d like to see some separation between the two players in the near future.

“We’ll work through that,” Steichen said on Thursday, via the team’s website. “We had today, we got a preseason game, we have some practices next week and we’ll work through that. I don’t have an exact timetable on it, but sooner rather than later would be nice.”

Steichen noted that it is “a big decision” for him and that may be a bit of an understatement given the impact the choice will have on his third year as the head coach in Indianapolis. If the call doesn’t lead to success, there will likely be discussion about whether Steichen should get a fourth year and that would make for an uncomfortable way to go through the 2025 season for all involved.