Broncos WR Pat Bryant taken to hospital as precaution, has movement in his extremities

  
Published December 21, 2025 07:55 PM

Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant stayed down for a long time after taking a legal hit from Jaguars defensive back Montaric Brown late in Sunday’s 34-20 home loss and he was eventually placed on a stretcher to be carted off the field.

Reporters at the game noted that Bryant was then taken to an ambulance to leave the stadium.

Head coach Sean Payton said at a postgame press conference that it was “encouraging” that Bryant had movement in his extremities. A league source told PFT that Bryant was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and that he is being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

Bryant took a hard hit to the chest and shoulder while trying to catch a pass from Bo Nix as the Broncos tried for a last-ditch rally in the final minute of the game. He had five catches for 42 yards before the injury.