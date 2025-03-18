Shane Zylstra to re-sign with Lions

The Lions will be holding onto tight end Shane Zylstra.

Zylstra’s agents announced that he has agreed to terms on a new deal with the reigning NFC North champs. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement.

Zylstra signed to the Lions’ practice squad in 2021 and played in four games as a rookie. He made 13 appearances in 2022, missed 2023 with an injury and returned to play in 12 games last year. He has 15 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown over his entire NFL career.

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Kenny Yeboah are the other tight ends in Detroit.