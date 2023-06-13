 Skip navigation
Shannon Sharpe bids an emotional farewell to Undisputed

  
Published June 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe officially exited FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, less than two weeks after a report surfaced that he would be leaving .

Sharpe made an emotional farewell to conclude Tuesday’s show, one that thoroughly glossed over any issues between Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless, especially given some of the messages Sharpe sent via tweets that he liked after the news emerged.

Sharpe’s words create the impression that he’s choosing to leave. His Twitter likes suggest he was pushed out. And the affection openly expressed between Sharpe and Bayless on Tuesday makes us wonder how it even came to this.

Regardless, it has. Sharpe is out, on to a new frontier. Bayless is on to a new co-host. Sharpe and Bayless spent nearly seven years together on Undisputed.