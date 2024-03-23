Shaquil Barrett say he was talking to Jets until Dolphins swooped in

Two years ago, receiver Tyreek Hill picked the Dolphins over the Jets. This year, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett did the same.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb, Barrett said he was talking to the Jets until the Dolphins swooped in and got it done.

“My agent was talking to me about potentially going to New York, and it was New York all the way up until . . . the day I ended up agreeing to terms with the Dolphins,” Barrett said. “And they just came out of left field. I loved the prospect of going to New York, but Dolphins, like they’re just more established as a team. They’re more proven at this point. And they’ve got some good guys in the room, like my pash-rush room, so I was looking forward to partnering up with them guys. And no state tax, that helps out a lot.”

Barrett also explained that playing in Miami allows his family to stay in Tampa, where he played from 2019 through 2023.

Cut by the Bucs on March 13, the Dolphins signed Barrett to a one-year deal. The 31-year-old had 19.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs. He could be the first player to play and win a Super Bowl with three different teams.

Of course, the Dolphins would first have to get past the first round of the playoffs. Signing Barrett is part of the effort to make that happen.