Shaq Barrett likes his chances of being first player to win Super Bowls with three teams

Shaq Barrett played for the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. Then Barrett played for the Buccaneers when they won Super Bowl LV. And now he likes his chances of winning another Super Bowl after signing with the Dolphins.

“I like the potential of being a Super Bowl champion. I think this team has that potential for sure,” Barrett said in an interview on the Dolphins’ YouTube channel.

If Barrett plays on a Super Bowl winner in Miami, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to play on the Super Bowl-winning team with three different franchises. Matt Millen won Super Bowl rings with the Raiders, 49ers and Washington, but he didn’t actually play in Washington’s Super Bowl. No other player has rings with three different franchises.

Barrett has already accomplished a lot in his NFL career, making it to the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014, spending five years with the Broncos and then five more years with the Buccaneers. Heading into his 11th season at the age of 31, Barrett is looking for a shot at NFL history.