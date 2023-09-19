Shaq Thompson to miss “extended time” with ankle injury

The Panthers lost linebacker Shaq Thompson to an injury on their way to losing Monday night’s game against the Saints and it is going to be some time before he’s back on the field.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich called it a “significant” ankle injury when he spoke to reporters after the game and said Thompson is likely to miss “extended time” as a result. He is set for further evaluation from doctors on Tuesday.

Thompson was injured when Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams pushed Saints tackle Trevor Penning into his leg at the end of a running play.

“There’s no doubt who the leader is on this team,” defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, via the team’s website. “And I think you saw that, and you know, for him to go down to hurt everybody.”

The Panthers also put cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve a few days ago, so their defense has taken a couple of big hits in a short period of time.