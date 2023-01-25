 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shaquill Griffin “staying hopeful” about remaining with Jaguars

  
Published January 25, 2023 02:32 AM
nbc_dps_dougpedersoninterview_230124
January 24, 2023 01:45 PM
Dan Patrick and Doug Pederson discuss the past of the Jaguars and where they are going with Trevor Lawrence after being the worst team in the NFL to secure a playoff win.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year contract to join the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021, but he’s not a sure thing to see out that deal.

A back injury limited Griffin to just five games before he had season-ending surgery and he expects to be cleared medically in the next few weeks. Passing a physical would open the door to the Jaguars cutting him, which would pare more than $13 million of his $17 million-plus cap hit off the cap this offseason.

The Jaguars could use that space, but Griffin hopes there will be a way to work out a return for a third season in Jacksonville.
“Right now, it’s kind of hard to say right now. I know I want to be here and kind of continue everything and get back healthy,” Griffin said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I want to have this year where I’m fully healthy and get a chance to prove everything that I have for this team and, shoot, for my career. We’ll see. I’m staying hopeful. I know at the end of the day it’s business. I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will.”

Griffin started all 14 games he played in his first season with the team and has 78 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his entire Jaguars run.