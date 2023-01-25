Shaquill Griffin “staying hopeful” about remaining with Jaguars

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year contract to join the Jaguars as a free agent in 2021, but he’s not a sure thing to see out that deal.

A back injury limited Griffin to just five games before he had season-ending surgery and he expects to be cleared medically in the next few weeks. Passing a physical would open the door to the Jaguars cutting him, which would pare more than $13 million of his $17 million-plus cap hit off the cap this offseason.

The Jaguars could use that space, but Griffin hopes there will be a way to work out a return for a third season in Jacksonville.

“Right now, it’s kind of hard to say right now. I know I want to be here and kind of continue everything and get back healthy,” Griffin said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “I want to have this year where I’m fully healthy and get a chance to prove everything that I have for this team and, shoot, for my career. We’ll see. I’m staying hopeful. I know at the end of the day it’s business. I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will.”

Griffin started all 14 games he played in his first season with the team and has 78 tackles and a forced fumble over the course of his entire Jaguars run.