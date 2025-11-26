Shedeur Sanders: I know things can be taken away, I have to exceed expectations

Shedeur Sanders will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Browns and he’s had more time to work with the first team over the last couple of weeks, but Sanders said on Wednesday that he isn’t getting complacent.

Sanders said at a press conference that the extended time working with the starters is making him feel more at home running the offense, but he also made it clear that he has not lost sight of the fact that circumstances can change quickly in the NFL.

“I’m definitely not comfortable, so that’s first and foremost that I have another opportunity to go out there,” Sanders said. “But in life, you got to understand how quickly things come or how long it comes, it could be taken at any point in time. I’m never comfortable in a situation I’m in. I always want to exceed expectations and always want to grow in each and every week, I would want to put a better product of myself, be a better version of myself for the team to be out there.”

The Browns will have decisions to make about what direction they want to go at quarterback heading into the 2026 season and Sanders can put himself in the center of those conversations if he is able to keep growing over the final weeks of the season. That should be ample motivation to avoid the kind of complacency that could threaten his future with the franchise.