Shedeur Sanders: I’m focused on small things so big things will happen

The Browns shifted their quarterback reps at Tuesday’s practice so that rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders would get more snaps as the team continues to evaluate their plans at the position.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sanders said that it’s been a change in “mentality” for him to work at the back of the line after being a starter throughout high school and college, but that “there’s no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game.” That’s why Sanders said his focus has been on the smaller details of playing the position rather than other parts of this year’s contribution.

“My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “So, in every aspect, I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature, you know, and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. So, I look at it as, you know, a plus. Like, I got time to actually be able to really have a great understanding. And whenever, you know, it’s time for me to play, then it’s time for me to play. But I’m not looking too far in the future about all that. I’m looking about every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that, you know, we got to go in there and correct, reads getting in and out drops a little bit faster from under center. So that’s the main thing. I’m focused on the small things, and over time, the big things will happen.”

Sanders will likely have to reorient himself to a different spot in the pecking order once the Browns move from their offseason program to training camp, so that attitude will have to persist if he’s going to make the most of his chances to impress the coaching staff in Cleveland.