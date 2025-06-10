Kevin Stefanski: “Intentional” that Joe Flacco took fewer reps Tuesday

Practice reps in quarterback competitions are always closely monitored and the most watched one this year may be in Cleveland.

Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are competing with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting job with the Browns and the first day of mandatory minicamp saw the youngest players get the most work. After the session was over, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at a press conference that was part of a plan to the fullest possible evaluation of all the players.

“We try to be intentional about everything,” Stefanski said. “Certainly, Joe had fewer reps today. That’s obviously on purpose. Just trying to get as much evaluation on the guys as we can.”

The Browns aren’t going to be making any Week One decisions in the immediate future, so there will be a lot more counting of reps to come before September gets here.