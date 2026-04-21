Shedeur Sanders: It’s not up to me who starts

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL regular-season debut with no first-team reps, replacing Dillon Gabriel in Week 11 of his rookie season. Drafted after Gabriel, Sanders spent much of last season fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel.

In Tuesday’s minicamp, Sanders had more first-team reps than Deshaun Watson and Gabriel, with a real chance to start in 2026.

“That’s not up to me [who starts],” Sanders said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “I go out there every day and focus on what I can control. If I focus on something I can’t control, then I’ll be living the wrong way.”

Sanders, who earned Pro Bowl honors despite only seven starts and more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven), has spent the offseason at the team facility. He credits new coach Todd Monken for "[speaking] life into me.”

“There’s a lot of new energy,” Sanders said. “I’m loving what we’re doing. I’m open to learning every day. I’m just coming here with a renewed mindset and just approaching life with a renewed mindset.”

Watson has played only 19 games the past five seasons, including none in 2025 after a twice-repaired Achilles. Still, his 72 career starts give him experience Sanders doesn’t have.

“Deshaun has accomplished a lot in his career, obviously, so when I have questions about certain things, I ask him,” Sanders said. “And I just like hearing his perspective on problems that I could have or the way I think about things — just hearing the way he thinks of things and hearing the way Dillon thinks of things, hearing the way Coach Monken thinks of things.”