Shedeur Sanders was jubilant after being drafted by the Browns

Coach Kevin Stefanski and G.M. Andrew Berry might not have looked thrilled about the 144th pick being used to bring quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Browns. Sanders had a much different reaction.

Shedeur was jubilant. He jumped up. He danced. A dog was nearly stepped on.

That should end any question of whether he’ll delay signing a contract and explore a potential return to college football, where he’d make much more in NIL money than he’ll make from the Browns.

He’ll also be available to make endorsement money in the NFL. And he continues to be marketable. He could end up earning much more from sponsors than he makes from the Browns, for the next few years.

Regardless, Shedeur seems to be genuinely happy about being picked by the Browns. And he could have a path to playing, perhaps as soon as this season.