 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders was jubilant after being drafted by the Browns

  
Published April 26, 2025 03:19 PM

Coach Kevin Stefanski and G.M. Andrew Berry might not have looked thrilled about the 144th pick being used to bring quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Browns. Sanders had a much different reaction.

Shedeur was jubilant. He jumped up. He danced. A dog was nearly stepped on.

That should end any question of whether he’ll delay signing a contract and explore a potential return to college football, where he’d make much more in NIL money than he’ll make from the Browns.

He’ll also be available to make endorsement money in the NFL. And he continues to be marketable. He could end up earning much more from sponsors than he makes from the Browns, for the next few years.

Regardless, Shedeur seems to be genuinely happy about being picked by the Browns. And he could have a path to playing, perhaps as soon as this season.