Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry downplay visual reaction to drafting Shedeur Sanders

  
Published April 26, 2025 03:09 PM

After the Browns ended quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s 144-pick free fall, the image from the draft room suggested they were feeling something other than euphoric.

G.M. Andrew Berry, frankly, looked not happy. Not necessarily upset. But not happy.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t seem much happier.

They both addressed their less-than-exuberant reaction during a press conference conducted after the pick was made.

“Yeah, I think we’re probably just tired from the weekend,” Berry told reporters.

“Those clips, it’s not timed up to exactly the right time so I wouldn’t — don’t read too much into that,” Stefanski said.

That won’t keep people from reading into that.

Regardless of whether the ESPN feed was synced up to the making of the selection or the announcement of the selection or later (they all were clapping, after all), true enthusiasm over the pick wouldn’t have ended so quickly.

Moving forward, that doesn’t matter. They’ve got two rookie quarterbacks (Sanders and Dillon Gabriel) to go along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Decisions will have to be made.

For now, it’s clear that the Browns picked Sanders because of the value they obtained at pick No. 144. How things play out remains to be seen.

And it could be something to see. Something that would make the Browns a great choice for Hard Knocks.