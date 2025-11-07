 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders will be Browns’ No. 2 QB Sunday, Carson Schwesinger questionable

  
Published November 7, 2025 01:23 PM

Shedeur Sanders will be back as the No. 2 quarterback for the Browns this week.

Sanders was inactive for the team’s Week 8 loss to the Patriots due to a back injury, but he returned to practice this week and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will be active against the Jets. Dillon Gabriel remains the starting quarterback for Cleveland.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger played against New England, but suffered an ankle injury in the game. Schwesinger will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve, but is officially listed as questionable. Tight end Harold Fannin (hamstring) and tackle Cornelius Lucas are also going to be in the questionable group. Lucas’ injury is a new one and has not been disclosed yet.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (foot) is the only player who has been ruled out at this point.